“He will have to bear the consequences”: Tony La Russa got angry with Dominican gunner after hitting home run



Mercedes did not back down despite criticism.

Yermín Mercedes went through her first awkward situation in MLB. The Dominican rookie who has impressed with his bat this season got into trouble after homing to a position player, with a 3-0 count, in the ninth inning and with his team leading 15-4. Tony La Russa, manager of the Chicago White Sox, Mercedes club, did not support the La Romana cañoñero: “He was wrong. There will be a consequence that he must bear here with our family“, He assured.

Tony La Russa was ‘upset’ that Yermin Mercedes hit a home run on a 3-0 count last night in a blowout win. “He made a mistake. There will be a consequence he has to endure here within our family.” – Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 18, 2021

What is the problem? What Yermín Mercedes broke an unwritten rule of baseball: batting on a very favorable account with the game fully decided. What increased the tension is that his hit was given to Williams Astudillo, who is not a pitcher, but it was necessary to perform that role so that the arms of the Minnesota Twins did not suffer more wear in a lost game.

After the hit we can hear the commentators pointing out their dissatisfaction with the decision of the Dominican slugger, who hit a pitch at 48 miles per hour. Reprimanding words came out of the Minnesota dogout towards the rival dogout. “Yerminator” was dedicated to walking the bases calmly, without getting excited. However, the “damage” was done. This was the moment:

3-0 bomb from Yermin Mercedes off of a position player! Announcer: “I don’t like it. Up 15-4. I don’t like it ” Guess who does like it? Yermin. Yermin’s wallet. Yermin’s family who gets food put on their table by him. Fans of the Sox. Fans of baseball. pic.twitter.com/01zXiIE6dH – Ben Verlander (@ Verly32) May 18, 2021

Yermín Mercedes did not apologize

Of course, in today’s pre-match press conference, Yermín Mercedes was questioned about the tense moment it caused on Monday night. The Dominican was sincere: that is his way of playing, and he will not change even if he breaks at some point with the famous unwritten rules of baseball.

“I’ll keep playing that way. I am Yermin. I can’t be someone else, because if I change, everything will change. We are just having fun. It’s baseballMercedes pointed out. He is characterized by irreverence, by nature it is like that and it is logical that he does not plan to change his way of being.

This is another chapter in a debate that will probably never end: whether or not to comply with the unwritten rules of baseball. Another pending question is whether Tony La Russa will “punish” the Dominican.