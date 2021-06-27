He will go around the world on foot for seven years

MEXICO CITY.

ANDhe confinement by covid-19 came to press the reset button in the lives of many people. Jonatan Montoya is one of them, because, at least, he was locked up in his house for seven months, watching life from his cell phone, until on September 15, when he went out to meet a friend he had made On a trip to the city of Petra, the idea came to him: he would spend the next seven years circling the world on foot.

The project is called Seven Wonders Walk, I am going to follow the route of the seven wonders, from CDMX to China, although I am not going to stop there in the end I chose to follow the route of the seven wonders because I wanted to do something unique, I wanted to give a around the world different from the others and be very clear about my short-term goals, “said the young man to Excelsior, while finalizing the details of his trip that, originally, was going to begin in January 2021, but was postponed due to the maximum peak of infections in the country.

The new departure date is July 7 from the sacred city from Teotihuacan. “That date is the International Day of the 7 New Wonders of the World, so when you have an idea and create a concept, you adapt everything to that, then I fell on the 20th, which is the rainy season in the Valley of Mexico, so I go to have an interesting start ”.

To reach your first point, you will walk to Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Mérida to reach Chichén Itzá, the first of the seven wonders that you will visit and where you will stay until January 2022.

I am confident that in these first 6 months from now until I arrive at the first Wonder, Chichén Itzá, I can create enough content to attract sponsorships and since I am raising funds for a noble cause, I think people are going to empathize with this search and my own spirit of adventure ”.

Jonatan is openly gay and although his sexual preference is not at the center of his seven-year walk, he will not hide it either and hopes that more lesbians, gays, transsexuals, transvestites and members of the community will be inspired by his adventure to achieve their dreams.

My sexual orientation shouldn’t be important, but it turns out that it is, because there is still a lot of discrimination and a lot of hatred, so it is not going to be relevant in the sense that I am not going to go with a rainbow flag hanging on my back, but I would like to document how people in the community live in other parts of the world, so whenever it is important I will let people know ”.

At the same time that Jonatan walks, he will donate to seven different causes, one for each year of his trip, through the application of the Charity Miles Organization, and in which its sponsors donate for each mile traveled. In his first year he chose Red, a foundation that supports the fight against HIV.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ