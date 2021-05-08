He wears a watch worth more than 24,000 euros, but Rocío Flores’s psychologist cannot pay

The figure as the father of Antonio David was put into question again this Thursday with the revelations of the last episode of the Rocío docuserie. Tell the truth to stay alive. Rocío Carrasco narrated that Antonio David declared in court that he knew that his daughter, Rocío Flores, needed to go to the psychologist but that I could not pay the 300 euros that the therapy cost.

The judicial resolution also ensured that both Rocío and David Flores had a private health insurance from birth which Antonio David used regularly, which included psychological therapy although he never wanted to request it.

However, the collaborator’s life did not go through the financial hardships that he himself confessed on television sets. Paloma García Pelayo assured that that same year Antonio David had entered approximately “300,000 euros” for his work on television.

Kiko Jiménez published on his social networks an image of Antonio David crying in which he could be seen wearing a luxury watch.

This is an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Special Edition Stainless Stell Blue Index Dial Watch, valued at 24,504 euros.

In addition, the ex-husband of Rocío Carrasco would also use to wear branded clothing and accessories, like Louis Vuitton, and on some occasions cosmetic touch-ups or hair grafts have been done.