Damián Batallini, current footballer of Argentinos Juniors, spoke hand in hand with TNT Sports and said that his greatest idol in football is Juan roman riquelme, who had a partner in the Bug.

“My idol was Román Riquelme, he was always my idol. Above is the neighborhood, from here. When I got into First, he was on the rise. Having your idol next to you was amazing, I really enjoyed it. I saw his last game from the stands, it was an incredible afternoon, apart from the fact that we returned to Primera … I really enjoyed the best 10 match“said the forward.

And in the same vein, he added: “Since I was a boy I played with brother Sebastián and in Primera Román he has led me to train. You couldn’t miss the mate in that car, ha. I enjoyed it a lot, I would pick it up, we were going to eat barbecue. Of those things one will never forget. At the moment you may not realize it and then you will enjoy it a lot. “

“Román sends me messages when I score a goal or I have a good performance. For my part, I congratulated him on everything in Boca and we also sent each other a message because we fulfilled the same day, ha, “said Bata.

For his part, Batallini made it clear that he was wanted by River: “There was an interest, (Marcelo) Gallardo did not call me, but they did contact my representative. When the River thing came out, I wanted to be on the sidelines. It was difficult, because your name was everywhere. I told him not to tell me anything about that possibility, because I wanted to focus on Argentines“

“There was talk with Independiente, Racing and River, but I try not to get involved in the agreements. There was no agreement from the contractual point of view. Personally I would like to make a jump to Europe, the league that I like the most is the English one, but going to a big team is very nice too. I would like to gather experience and then come to some great to demonstrate, “he closed.

