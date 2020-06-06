Tijuana.- On days when the alleged police abuse seems to dominate the agenda in the world, the petition is added for another victim: Yair López, young man who was murdered by a municipal police officer on March 27 in the city of Tijuana.

A video circulating on social networks shows that a man yells in surprise “He killed him, he killed him!” After one of the five officers, shown in the recording, kept his boot on the neck of a young man shirtless while he was on the ground.

Realizing that he was not moving, one of the policemen tries to move him but the man does not respond. In the video, when two elements approach the witnesses inside the car that recorded them, they accuse them of having drowned.

The victim was identified as Yair López, a 28-year-old boy who lived with his adoptive mother and who was killed a week before was born her second child.

I miss him and it hurts me so much that the police are on the loose and Yair is no longer with me or his children. A week after my son was born this misfortune passed, “explained the victim’s partner.

Since the young man was killed, lamentNo authority has contacted her or the family to follow up on the case.

In the recording of just over 4 minutes, broadcast on social networks, two men narrated and documented with their cell phones the incident that occurred on March 27th, from inside a car. During the images one of them shouted: “He’s hanging him, he’s hanging him … they are going to kill the poor man!”

In this case, as in Giovanni López, young bricklayer from Jalisco who was allegedly killed by state police for not wearing face masks, Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has shown his support for the facts to be clarified by signing the petition, addressed to the Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla, which was launched through Change.org that seeks to gather 75 thousand signatures.

