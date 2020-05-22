Following the success of the most recent chapters of ‘Sincere Love’, Marbelle’s followers seek to continue learning unpublished details about her life.

It is no secret to anyone that one of the moments that marked the life of ‘the queen of the techno-road’ was her marriage and life with a partner with Royne Chávez, the policeman who was the head of security for then President Andrés Pastrana.

This week it was possible to observe in the novel how the love story between Marbelle and Royne Chávez began. Which managed to attract the attention of the different media in the country.

Colonel (r) Royne Chávez was the chief of security for President Andrés Pastrana. He accompanied the former president on several international tours. He shared meetings and dinners with personalities such as Bill Clinton and Pope John Paul II.

Chávez retired from the National Police in 2004 while facing a scandal for illicit enrichment. He could not justify the money invested in the construction of a parking building and a luxurious apartment, located in the center of Bogotá (39th street with Carrera 8).

The Prosecutor’s Office accused him of increasing his assets by 1.6 billion pesos and trying to deceive justice with false documents. Crime for which he received a 42-month prison sentence. Some time later for falsification of documents, the colonel received 18 more months in prison.

At the time the wedding between Marbelle and Royne Chávez managed to capture the attention of the national public. The then President Andrés Pastrana attended the wedding where he also served as a best man. Also, you can see Marbelle in a spectacular white dress and blonde hair.

Colonel Royne Chávez died on May 22, 2014 from laryngeal cancer that he suffered for some time.

