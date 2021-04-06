“He was robbed and abandoned in his later years”

Matías Morla, lawyer and partner of Diego Maradona, charged with force on the daughters of the Argentine star, Dalma and Gianinna, whom he accused of stealing and abandoning his father in his last years of life.

“If Diego wakes up and reproaches me, something is that I did not take the time to let the wake up [su expareja] Dew [Oliva]. He loved Rocío and he was fought to the death with Dalma and Gianinna. He felt betrayed and stolen. I’m the one who was with Maradona for seven new years and seven Christmases looking at the phone and no one called him, ”Matías Morla explained in an interview on the América channel. “Maradona was abandoned, he died alone”.

At the same time, Maradona’s daughters accuse Morla of having chosen the medical team that is now being investigated for negligence. Something that the lawyer does not accept. “If Maradona were resurrected, he would not allow them to attack me. When he died, he said that the thieves were them, ”declared Morla. “The girls don’t love me since we cut off their credit cards in June 2014. They fought because they robbed them”.