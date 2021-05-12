He was quiet and showed off weapons on Facebook: he is the Hispanic who killed his entire girlfriend’s family



Teodoro Macías, the gunman from Colorado Springs.

Photo: Facebook / Teodoro Macias, Sandra Ibarra / Pixabay

Sunday night a Hispanic family birthday party turned into a bloodbath when a man entered the scene and murdered the entire family of his ex-girlfriend.

The perpetrator of the Colorado Springs massacre was identified Tuesday as 28-year-old Teodoro Macías Jr.

According to the Daily Mail, it was this subject, Sandra Ibarra’s ex-boyfriend, who entered when the meeting was about to end and shot those present, murdering the young woman, her brother José and Mayra, as well as Joana Cruz and her two children, Melvin Perez and José Gutiérrez.

Man who murdered six in Mother’s Day mass shooting in Colorado Springs can be named as Teodoro Macias Jr., 28. https://t.co/iwyzkGL4Px – Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 11, 2021

“It was quiet, silent”A neighbor of the family told the British newspaper about the man who until a few hours ago was only known as “Junior”.

“I feel lucky to be alive”added the neighbor, whose window in the trailer near the crime scene was smashed.

Macías Jr. shot himself at the end of the massacre and died hours later in a hospital. Police held a press conference on Tuesday and have not yet clarified the motive for the killings.

On his Facebook page, Teodoro shows himself on vacation in Las Vegas and also posted a photo with a high-powered rifle on a pile of bills.

The chilling account of a survivor has revealed details of what happened.

Nubia Márquez said that her family celebrated her mother’s birthday Joana cruz And his brother Melvin Pérez. The party was about to end when “Junior” entered the home and killed them.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the attacker entered the house of Joana Cruz shortly after midnight on May 9, when the birthday party was already ending and he immediately opened fire.

After several calls to the emergency number 911, the uniformed men arrived at the scene a few minutes after midnight from Saturday to Sunday, but by then the six victims had already died.

At the birthday party there were a good number of children, although there were no victims or injured minors, who are with their families, according to the Police in a statement.

Several vigils have been held in the community in memory of the family and also to ask for an end to the arms violence that continues to leave dark episodes in the country.