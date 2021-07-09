He was not a champion, but he was a legend

Last Wednesday,

Carlos Reutemann, pilot F1 from 1972 to 1982, died at the age of 79. The Argentine is considered as a legend in the motorsport of his country. He was a pilot of Ferrari, Lotus y Williams, among other teams, and it was with the Grove team that he achieved his best result in the world, in 1981, where he was runner-up just one point from the title, achieved by Nelson piquet. If everything had gone as it should, possibly, Carlos would have at least that title. And it is that that year, in the last race, Reutemann he lost in an incomprehensible way a World Cup that he had dominated.

It was a bitter day for Argentina. At that time, ‘Lole’ was completing her 10th campaign at the ‘Great Circus’, at the age of 39. It was his big break. He knew there weren’t many more like that coming. For this, at a time when the preparation of the pilots was far from strict and planned as it is today, the one in Santa Fe had been thoroughly prepared. “I made an exceptional effort in that regard, with a very strict regimen, like a boxer”he said years ago. This, coupled with the meticulous nature of Reutemann With the mechanics of his car, with great sensitivity in the tuning of his racing cars, he made him stroke the glory.

At that time, Carlos was the hero of an entire country. A country in which despite its motoring tradition always moved to the sound of football, even had the schedule of a Boca-River superclassic which coincided with the penultimate race of the World Cup, in Canada. Only one date was missing from the calendar. I could do it.

Carlos Reutemann

Paddling against the tide

Previously, the year for Carlos was not easy at all. Especially because of the predilection of the team leader Williams, Sir Frank, for which he was his teammate, Alan Jones. They even say that in the contract that Carlos signed with the British there was a clause in which they imposed on the Argentine that he should allow himself to be overtaken by his Australian partner if the difference between the two was less than 7 seconds.

The fight of egos could not end well. Everything went wrong in Brazil, where ‘Lole’ rolled ahead of Jones. There, Williams was quick to show the cartel ‘Jones-Reut‘, the way that the English team had to ask Reutemann to be allowed to pass. He had already yielded his position in previous races, as in Long Beach. But in Brazil Carlos said enough. Williams showed him the poster on several occasions, but the aspiring champion became the Swede. “I didn’t see any posters,” he said after winning that day. After that, the tension in the group was enormous, to such an extent that Jones did not want to go to the podium. From there, Carlos rowed against the current.

Despite all this, Reutemann was leading the last round in Las Vegas, with 49 points, one more than Piquet and with Laffite to 6. Carlos had everything to face to win. He had achieved pole. But his illusion faded on race day. “I realized that I was going to have to face the gearbox problems on the race, something I hadn’t had all weekend”, he assured. In this way, from the beginning he had nothing to do to achieve the long-awaited title, which he lost by a single point.

Carlos Reutemann, in his time at Martini Brabham

Nelson Piquet admitted it

It looked like a full-blown boycott, but there was no evidence. Although the opposite situation was so clear that ‘Lole’ lived in his own team than even the champion himself of that year, Nelson piquet, did not hesitate to recognize it in an unpublished interview that saw the light several years ago in the prestigious Italian magazine ‘Autosprint’.

“Did you think of Reutemann after his consecration?”asked F1 journalist Ercole Colombo. “Yes of course. And I can say that I am disgusted by the disappointment Carlos must have suffered. I know very well how much hope he had placed in winning this title, which was important for him and for Argentina “he commented. “According to you, did Williams contribute to make Reutemann lose the title of champion?”they then asked him. “I have not the slightest doubt. They wanted to make Jones win for the second time in a row, without taking into account that in 1980 that title would have been won by me, had it not been for Reutemann, loyally fulfilling his role as squire, took away precious points that favored the Australian. And now, in the championship that just ended, Jones risked too much and wasted too many races, while Reutemann, despite having done his best for Williams, did not receive the help he deserved “he replied. Loud and clear.

Carlos Reutemann, with a Lotus-Ford Martini in 1979

“Every single thing I achieved in my life cost me an egg and half the other,” Carlos Alberto Reutemann once said.. He was right. “As a child, I rode 5 kilometers on horseback to go to rural school”. From there, to touch the glory in F1. Champion without crown. He did not win a title. But it is quite a legend.

Carlos Reutemann Carlos Reutemann