« Compa » was shot dead just for defending his owner

Azteca News –

They killed her « Friend« And perhaps his only friend in life: a dog. « He was my partner, » he screamed as he lay dying beside him with a bullet to the chest.

What for him policeman It cost him to rip his life out in minutes, it gave a homeless man great company and moments of happiness that a human cannot give.

This is what happened in The Blanched, Uruguay, where Pablo, a caregiver and a person in a street situation, was forced to see his dog « Friend« After a policeman He shot him because the dog tried to defend him from the arrest of the authorities.

« The boy was turned upside down a meter from the dog for me to see. And they did not let him get close, « according to a neighbor from the area.

While Pablo himself tells that they threw him on the floor and threatened to murder him. « Then it’s your turn, » they told him.

According to the Montevideo Portal site, the events occurred on June 16, for which a demonstration was called this Saturday, the 20th, to demand justice for « Friend« and Pablo, who had already reported police abuse.

For the case there is already a complaint and the Animalista platform claims to have videos and other evidence on this case of animal abuse.

There is already a petition on the Change.org platform for justice.

According to the Underlined site, the indigent was detained by the authorities when he attacked other car attendants with a rod and acts of rapine.