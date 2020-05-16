The May issue is now available in PDF format, and is downloadable for free by clicking here.

“Better to be a spectacular failure than a bland success.” If it is said with studied affectation and a lapidary tone, the advice of Malcolm McLaren (London, 1946-2010) sounds as ironic and non-conformist as he was himself. Ten years have passed since we lost the king of chaos. McLaren, a quixotic Renaissance man who was always accompanied by luck and talent, had little left to prove. The life and times of Malcolm McLaren (Constable), a new and exhaustive biography written by the British Paul Gorman is both a tribute and a criticism, with a thoroughness normally applied to the most relevant historical figures, the book crumbles a life of hooliganism and intrigue, ambitious artistic allegations and spectacular failures.

We are not facing a post mortem to use. Gorman strips McLaren’s life and formally addresses his attempts to find a balance. “My job has been to bring together very different voices and make sure that people understand that Malcolm was a very fruitful person,” he says. “He was someone who couldn’t help but find a different approach or a new idea about something, and then he expressed it through sometimes rather amazing media.”

And small ideas. His forays into fashion alongside Vivienne Westwood are legendary, as is his development of punk and the Sex Pistols, the band that remotely directed and scandalized the world with. He is the man who introduced hip hop to mass culture and who brought voguing into our living room, a tireless character who used to be years ahead of others.

McLaren, with Vivienne Westwood at her Let It Rock store on King’s Road, Chelsea. David Parkinson

“It is impossible to underestimate the influence of Malcolm and Vivienne in contemporary fashion,” says James Anderson, contributor to i-D magazine. “His eloquent and well-formed ideas inspired a generation of homecoming heroes and still resonate today. His was risk, opposing the corporate, resisting the established. “

Although it was not to everyone’s taste, it was clear that McLaren was special. “One of those people who sizzles,” says Gorman with undeniable fascination. “McLaren, like George O’Dowd or David Bowie, gave off an energy that was quite surprising to experience physically.” As always, there is some truth to the myth. It was a swarm of contradictions, at times brusque and disloyal, but undoubtedly generous and motivating, a whirlwind through which everyone was ready to be swept away.

Photographic agent Eugenia Melian, McLaren’s partner in the early 1990s and her close collaborator on countless projects, is one of the many strong and beautiful women whom she seduced with her charm. “Malcolm was a genius,” he says without hesitation. “He was my best friend, but also a deadly enemy. It was very demanding of me and it made me grow. It also taught me not to be affected by anything. ”

The ‘manager’ of the Sex Pistols, in the summer of 1973, together with two models wearing suits from the forties and fifties. David Parkinson

Reflecting on their life together, Melian believes that McLaren’s Machiavellian reputation is entirely unwarranted. “Malcolm was much more complex,” he says. “The press considered him an unruly swindler. I accompanied him to some of his meetings with film studios, fashion brands, record labels and advertising agencies, and everyone was going the same way: Cómo How can we deceive the devil? How can we scam the scammer? ”

“We must not forget that McLaren was a serious artist,” replies photographer David Sims, “and a very accomplished one, too. But the salesperson in him was prone to calling people out of the blue to discuss his latest idea. I remember one day he called me and he was talking to me for 40 minutes without stopping. That is something you do not easily forget. “

McLaren had deep in his heart the motto of situationism: “Be reasonable, ask for the impossible.” As an art student, she found inspiration in the cultural revolution and the Paris protests of May ’68. Throughout her life, she never abandoned the situationist concept of detournement, of reworking an existing work of art in order to change radically its meaning. “That move inspired punk more than Richard Hell or the New York Dolls, which is how people like to tell it,” says Sims.

With the Sex Pistols opposite Buckingham Palace, where they signed their new contract with A&M Records in 1977. .

McLaren questioned institutional authority, something purely situationist, and reacted to the absurd. I respect that of him. He saw something in the act of transgression. I mean, no one calls a Seditionaries fashion store [sediciosos]. It is a very serious word. DJ and producer Mark Moore remembers the store and its owner very well. For a 14-year-old schoolboy from an unstructured family, Seditionaries was a sanctuary not only for soldiers, prostitutes and dykes – the message stitched on the clothing label – but also for punks, “the flowers in the trash”.

“Malcolm was very fatherly to me,” he recalls. “He told me that I didn’t have to go to school, that they weren’t going to teach me anything. Looking ahead, I think that was good advice, but it could have been anything. Ten years later, at a time when I was doing very well thanks to a series of successes with S’Express, he asked me if I wanted to work on his song Deep in Vogue ”.

“I remember one time he told us, recently landed from New York, that he had entered a pub on the corner of his street and that someone who was having a pint turned around, looked at him and said: Hur Hooray! Malcolm is back. The mess is here! ’ He was moved by that kind of feeling, the fact that people remembered him, “Moore laughs.

In 1995, he was honored during the International Art & Fashion Festival in Warsaw (Poland). .

For those entering its orbit, McLaren was someone hard to forget. Dave Barbarossa, the drummer for Bow Wow Wow, a post-Pistols experiment that fused tribal rhythms and teenage sex, well remembers the so-called Svengali era, honoring the villain of George du Maurier’s romance novel Trilby, a mix of mentor and manipulator. “Being with him was quite electric. His threshold for boredom was low, true, and manipulation an art for which he was gifted, but he was always kind to me. Malcolm said he could do more. He believed in me ”.

“This was Malcolm,” concedes Derek Bunbar, a wardrobe technician and McLaren’s disciple, with whom he worked for more than 30 years. “Uncle was a genius. He understood all aspects of design. Vivienne was the operator who made the samples. In my opinion, erasing Malcolm from fashion history has been a conscious decision. When I worked for Vivienne, it was a rule not to tell the press about her past because that meant they asked a lot of questions about Malcolm. Interpret it as you like. She transferred the ideas to the garment, but the ideas came from him ”.

Paul Gorman agrees. “Malcolm’s skill was to inject cutting-edge ideas into mass culture. Now finally the culture has caught up with it. People like Virgil Abloh, Kanye West, and Donald Glover owe something to their willingness to push boundaries. When Mick Jones of The Clash learned that Malcolm had passed away, he said something very pertinent: “How sad to know that we will never hear those ideas again.” And yes, that’s the saddest thing of all. “

The May issue is now available in PDF format, and is downloadable for free by clicking here.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or subscribe to the Newsletter here.

.