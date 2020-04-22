Xavier Ortiz He was one of the most sought-after lovers of the 90s in Mexico and the United States. As a member of the Garibaldi group, he conquered Patricia Manterola and it broke hearts everywhere, but now like millions of people, it is going through very difficult economic times.

Without work and away from his son, Ortiz said that to get ahead He has started selling antibacterial gel covers and mouthpieces.

Xavier Ortiz sells antibacterial gel and face masks to lessen the economic crisis he is going through.

“There are no events, you can’t get people together, so what I’m doing is going into this face mask and antibacterial gel and gloves and medical equipment, trying through the foundations to get suppliers and make a little money with the commissions, ”he told the Mexican press.

“Everyone is doing this, sometimes a penny, because they are penny businesses … it’s complicated,” he added.

Theatrical actor Xavier said he has not gone to the extreme of not having money, but he is very concerned. “Thank God I have a little savings, but every month your account goes down and the nerve begins to flow.”

“Many people have been helping me to small events and you earn your five, ten thousand pesos. Yes, I’m really having a hard time. “

To top it off, Xavier said that he has not been able to see his son, which has him on the verge of tears.

“The contingency grabbed me when I had to have my son with me and when I handed him over to his mother all this came. I’ve tried to do it through her brothers, my ex-mother-in-law is busy. I have not been able to see it and I do get a lot of feeling, because I have to be very strong and act, because the simple fact of seeing it on the screen, I know it will break me ”.

