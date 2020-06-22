Juan roman riquelme, current second vice president of Boca, closed the celebrations for the 20 years of the Copa Libertadores 2000. On the 10th he organized a great move by Instagram, gathered messages from many members of that campus and closed it with his message for the fans.

Without going any further, Roman did not turn around and praised Carlos Bianchi, who also sent a message for the celebrations, for having made all Boca believe that winning the Copa Libertadores was easy.

« Hello, I wanted to greet you. Thank all my colleagues for the video they sent. Tell the Boca fans that we have been very lucky. In 1998 our coach arrived, who together with his coaching staff taught us how to compete, convinced us that we could be the best« Riquelme said.

And in the same line, he added: « He made us believe that winning the Copa Libertadores was very easy, he was to blame for everything and we were lucky to have him as a coach.. I hope you had a great day, that you enjoyed it very much. I want to send a very big kiss to that CT, to the team that we had that was wonderful and to all the Boca fans. Congratulations, bye, « Román closed.