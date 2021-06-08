He was going to chin … 25 mdp

We were very aware of the results of the intermediate elections in Mexico. Around 20 thousand popularly elected positions were played by political parties, from the well-known to the new ones, who, by the way, lost their registration. Fortunately, because they represent a real mockery for Mexico, Mexicans, democracy and everything else.

The vast majority of celebrities and artists who entered politics simply and simply got a huge failure. For example, Paquita la del Barrio, José Joel, Arturo Carmona, Federica Quijano, Tinieblas and Blue Demond ended up on the street of sadness, because they lost not for all the high, but for all the low. Who would put them as candidates for a popularly elected position? Whoever did it is like to thank in politics. But that was not the worst, because they also put Eleazar Gómez, who was recently in jail and admitted to having beaten his former girlfriend. However, they make him ask that they vote for a political party. Another case of disbelief is that of Bárbara de Regil, who has been characterized by giving very regrettable statements, bordering on the stupid and discriminatory. What’s more, I would have voted for the opposite option to what she recommended. In addition, they did it on Sunday, full voting day, so that their followers would have it fresh. They say that the members of the reality show Acapulco Shore also did it and since they have millions of followers they took a fortune.

It is not bad that you go to such a party or that they even hire you to say it, but not in an electoral ban, because the black hand of parties, artists and influencers is noticeable. The most pathetic case is that of Alfredo Adame, who went on saying that he had more than 52% of the intention to vote in Tlalpan, but it was only intention, because almost no one voted for him, he did not even reach 1%. Dont laugh. Adame barely achieved 0.77% of the votes, it was worse than in the last elections, when he said that the mayor of Tlalpan was robbed. MY question is, will you have the hard face to say again that something was stolen?

You know what? People no longer like people who insult women, they lie and publicly assure that they are going to fuck 25 million pesos and then they say that they are wearing a mask, although we all always knew that he was talking about stealing 25 million pesos. of the Mexican people.

Moral, if you are from a political party and you want your parliamentary group to be taken seriously, be serious with your proposals and do not put people who clearly all want to keep the money of the Mexicans, even if they are ex-Gallanes of soap operas.

