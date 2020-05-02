Chronicle: He was deported for “his girlfriend” but returned for her. The “catracho” was intercepted by federal agents when he was looking for his “love”. To his bad luck, now he will be processed again and in vain, because his “ex”, apparently already got another …

When he saw that a couple of Georgia detectives were knocking on his door, Elvin Javier Maldonado Gómez had a bad feeling.

He knew that something was wrong and that it was very possible that he would end up handcuffed, but he played it off. He wanted to show that he was willing to cooperate in everything, because of that “he who owes nothing, fears nothing”, but it did not work.

And it is that morning when he was arrested in his own house. Investigators had enough evidence against him to charge him with rape.

This crime occurs when an adult person is romantically involved with a minor and they have sexual relations, even if they have been consensual.

In the case of Maldonado, at the time he was 25 years old and had obtained a girlfriend 10 years younger than him, which he even boasted about with some of his friends without imagining what that illegal relationship would entail.

After a brief interrogation, the Honduran was arrested and transferred to the Gwinnett County Detention Center, despite denying everything.

After being cornered, he chose to confess the whole truth. The Central American acknowledged that he had an affair with the girl and agreed to plead guilty to the rape charges and induce a teenager to commit indecent acts, among others.

Because it cooperated and saved the state an expensive trial, the prosecution only asked for a five-year punishment behind bars and the subsequent deportation.

In January 2019, Maldonado was deported to his native Honduras after spending half a decade in federal prison.

Authorities believed they had finally gotten rid of “this unwanted immigrant,” but how wrong they were.