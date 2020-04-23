The Last Dance series that reviews the history of Michael Jordan and of the Chicago Bulls In its first episode released this week, it mentions what happened on June 19, 1984, the day the link began between the best basketball player of all time and the franchise in the northern United States.

That night the draft was held, the youth selection system that takes place once a year in the NBA. The method is simple: The worst teams of the season take precedence in the election, and the options available are young men who shine in college basketball.

Houston Rockets opened the game by taking Akeem Olajuwon, who later triumphed in the league and won two NBA titles (1994 and 1995), being chosen as a figure in both finals. The second inning was for the Portland Trail Blazers, who opted for an outstanding center for the University of Kentucky, thus leaving the way clear for the Bulls to stay with Jordan.

Bowie was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and he knew basketball thanks to his father, who made a living as a bus driver, but who in his student stage had been one of the figures of his college team, so in his moments free I used to practice. In the secondary, the young man with curly hair began to stand out and came to have an average of 28 points and 18 rebounds per game, a mark that opened the doors of the University of Kentucky.

There, he demonstrated a great level and in his first campaign he was chosen as one of the top five players in the southeast conference. Such was his performance that he was even called up to be part of the 1980 US Olympic team, but the boycott of Moscow prevented him from traveling to Russia. His growth seemed to have no ceiling, until an injury forced him to stop his career.

Bowie suffered a fracture in his left tibia that, for not having been treated in the right way, kept him for two seasons off the court. Ultimately, he was able to return to his level and in his fifth year of the University League (NCAA) the team made it to the Final Four, although it fell in the semifinals. Then came the 1984 draft.

In the previous week, Portland conducted studies to make sure injuries were a thing of the past in the life of the 2.16-meter-tall center, who had champion money, but who had barely played 96 games for the university team.

“30 years after that Draft I still hear the comments and the claims of how stupid Portland was for choosing Bowie over Jordan. But what they don’t say is that nobody knew that Michael was going to be the Michael he ended up being and the most important thing is that at that time Portland had players in that position, Jim Paxon and another guy named Clyde Drexler. They were already in the franchise so the position was already filled, what was missing was a center, so they chose what they needed, “said Bowie on the American television program From The Rafters of Rupp.

The truth is that for a time no one noticed that the Trail Blazers had made the worst mistake in NBA history, as Sport Illustrated magazine later described it, since In the first season, the rookie adapted immediately, playing 79 of the 82 games in the regular season without physical problems.. The franchise reached the Playoffs and after beating the Mavericks in the first key, they fell to the Lakers. But the following year, everything changed.

In February the right tibia was broken, after his teammate Jerome Kersey fell on him in a duel against Milwakee Bucks. The specialists placed six nails and he could only return the following year, but after 20 games he began to accumulate discomfort that forced him to have a new intervention.

On November 7, 1986, when he played against the Dallas Mavericks, he suffered one of the most chilling injuries in NBA history. After throwing a double, in the support he loaded all his weight on his right leg and this caused an exposed fracture that sent him once more to the hospital. It was 10 nails that put him on his right tibia and he spent 51 weeks out of training.

After all these injuries, and a fourth fracture during a warm-up, Portland opened the exit doors for him and Bowie left in 1989 for New Jersey to join the Nets, where he played three seasons. By then Michael Jordan was already a world star and in the 1990/91 campaign he won the first of his six rings.

Bowie’s career came to a standstill and in 1993 he signed for the Los Angeles Lakers, a franchise in which he played until 1995, when Shaquille O’Neal arrived to fill his position. At that time he was offered to be a substitute for the megastar arriving from Orlando. “The idea was that I would barely play 16 or 17 minutes per game, maybe less, for two seasons, but what they didn’t know was that I couldn’t face Shaquille O’Neal in training every day.”

Her legs were no longer tolerant of pain and she declined the renewal offer. It was then that he received the call from the Bulls. The pivot who was about to hang up his boots traveled to Chicago and met with Phill Jackson, who offered him a place on the team. That day, he even spoke with Jordan, who was frank with him: “Look, big man. We will win the title with you or without you, but it will be much easier with you ”.

Despite the motivation that this meant, Bowie understood that his body needed to stop, so 11 years after that 1984 draft he retired.

In an ESPN documentary released in 2012, He acknowledged that he was not entirely honest in the medical examinations that Portland carried out before choosing him in 1984.. Dr. Robert Cook hit his left tibia with a hammer and asked if it hurt, “No,” he replied. False.

“I did what I thought any other athlete would do, which is sell himself, get to the NBA. Not just getting to the NBA, but getting a shot at being the top pick in the draft. But when i went through that physical exam my leg was killing me that day“

Bowie is currently involved in breeding and training racehorses in Lexington, Kentucky, where he is famous for those college years that made him a star, even his 31 jersey was removed from the team for his great performances. In several statements throughout his life, the 59-year-old man has always been satisfied with his career and happy that he could have been an NBA player, as well as being a confessed admirer of Michael Jordan.