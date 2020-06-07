15 minutes. A Hispanic man arrested for damaging Miami Police vehicles on May 30 – in protests against police brutality and discrimination against African Americans – said that hired by a group that pays protesters to make violent these mobilizations.

Marco López, 21, was detained after police identified him in photos and videos of protests posted online and compare them to your social media profile, picked up the Local 10 channel.

Several protests and vigils are carried out peacefully during Sunday afternoon (. / EPA / Cristóbal Herrera)

The protests in the past week in various Florida cities were peaceful. However, at sunset last Saturday there was destruction of police vehicles, looting of stores and vandalism in the protests that took place in downtown Miami.

López, who He admitted having damaged two police vehicles, he said, according to the authorities, that “just walking” will not solve anything.

The Hispanic claimed to belong to a group called the “Slaves of the South“He” recruits people to protest violently against the government, “authorities said.

The protests continue

Meanwhile, several protests and vigils are taking place peacefully during Sunday afternoon in southeast Florida. This, as part of the national movement that shakes the United States (USA) after the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of four white policemen in Minneapolis (Minnesota).

The cities of Homestead, Miami Shore and Miami, in Miami-Dade; Wilton Manors and Hollywood, in Broward; and Deerfield Beach (Palm Beach), mobilizations take place this Sunday.

The Miami protest was called the “Compassion Caravan“, in honor of Floyd and other victims of police brutality. The mayor, Francis Suárez, and several religious leaders attended the meeting.

The mayor placed flowers in the place where five white police officers beat and killed, in 1979, Arthur McDuffie. This African American was unarmed, and the event triggered the serious riots of 1980 in Miami.

Miami-Dade County maintains a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. as protests persist.