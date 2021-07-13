He was an agent of the “Migra” but in reality he helped smuggle drugs



A Border Patrol agent was arrested for drug trafficking.

Photo: Drew Angerer / .

An agent of the Border Patrol was arrested in Texas for allegedly helping smuggle drugs through a border checkpoint, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday.

Oberlin Cortez Peña Jr., 22, was charged Monday in federal court in McAllen, Texas, for aiding and abetting the smuggling of cocaine through a border control checkpoint.

The charges allege that on two separate occasions, Cortez accepted $ 1,000 in exchange for helping a vehicle pass through the checkpoint of the Border Patrol in Falfurrias, Texas.

On one of the occasions inside the vehicle there were at least five kilograms of cocaine hidden, the DOJ details in a statement.

Cortez allegedly used his knowledge as a Border Patrol agent to provide drug traffickers with information on which inspection lanes they should use so that the drug was not detected.

The Latino also reportedly gave detailed instructions on how to hide the drugs and the tactics to use to distract the anti-drug dog unit used at the checkpoint.

If convicted, Cortez faces from a minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison, as well as a possible maximum fine of $ 10 million.

This would not be the only member of the Border Patrol arrested on charges related to drug trafficking. In August of last year, the agent Victor Passapera Pinott was arrested and charged with multiple counts of conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances in Arizona.

