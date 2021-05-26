He was about to die after fasting 33 days for God to “give” him a Lamborghini



A church leader in Zimbabwe made this sacrifice to please his girlfriend.

Photo: Broderick Armbrister / Pexels

A well-known leader of a church in Zimbabwe named Mark Muradzira, nearly died after fasting for 33 days and 33 nights for an absolutely unusual reason.

Muradzira, who is the head of the youth of the Church of the Risen Saints in the city of Bindura, decided to take refuge for more than a month in the interior of some mountains in order to free himself from the temptation to eat, because He was convinced that with fasting, God would fulfill the great dream that his girlfriend had: to have a Lamborghini car.

Worried about Mark, one of his friends went into the mountains to locate him after a little more than a month of fasting, finding him very weak and practically unrecognizable. The 27-year-old had to be transferred to a hospital where he is reported as stable and in full recovery.

After what happened, the leader of his church, Bishop Mawuru, gave his opinion about the fast that Muradzira carried out for a Lamborghini.

“At least he should have fasted for a job, since he is unemployed,” Mawuru said.

As if that were not enough, the members of this church tried to raise the money to buy the luxurious sports car, but gave up the attempt when they found out that they needed just over $ 400,000 to get a Lamborghini.

The money raised will be used to pay the bill for the Muradzira hospital.

