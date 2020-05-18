New controversy between former US presidents. Barack Obama criticized Donald Trump a few days ago for its management of the coronavirus ensuring that he and his government do not even try to pretend that they know what they are doing ». Now Trump answers by calling him “incompetent” and “corrupt.”

The current president of the United States has defended his management of the pandemic and has charged against Obama: «Look, he was an incompetent president, is all I can say. Terribly incompetent, “he said in an interview with Fox News.

In addition, Trump has complemented his words with a comment on his Twitter account: «The Obama Administration it is one of the most corrupt and incompetent in the history of the United States ”, and he has remarked that if he is in the White House it is because of the former Democratic president and‘ Lazy Joe ’, referring to former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden.

It is not the first time that Obama criticizes Trump, days ago he described the management of the current president of “absolute chaotic mess”, and accused him of being “selfish” and of maintaining a “tribal” attitude in seeking enemies and making all of it the “strongest drive in the lives of Americans.”

In turn, during the interview, President Trump has again insisted on hold China responsible for the pandemic and has claimed to have “a lot of information” about the Wuhan laboratory, from which the Chinese authorities allegedly reportedly released the virus.

Once again it has persisted in accusing China of negligence, since “I may have kept the virus under control”, and has blamed them for spreading the pandemic, because “they did not let anyone in, but they did go out to other countries, including the United States”, that is why, he said, “Europe is a disaster, look at Russia, it is living in a moment difficult ».

The United States is the country most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic with almost 1.5 million people infected and more than 89,500 deaths, with New York being the most affected state with 335,000 cases and just over 28,100 deaths.