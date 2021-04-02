He was a strict father, Michael Jackson, according to his daughter, Paris | INSTAGRAM

The famous American singer Michael Jackson, will always be remembered by his loyal fans around the world, and 12 years after his departure, his daughter Paris, has remembered how his upbringing was.

The only daughter of famous musician recently in an interview, she was questioned about her childhood in the company of the singer, and what he has mentioned openly, for some reason has surprised the audience to the fullest.

The singer and actress considers that her father knew how to educate both her brothers and her very well by ensuring that they worked hard to earn their privileges, in the same way, he has also praised the ill-fated king of pop for having managed to prevent his offspring from growing in a bubble of privileges.

its famous surname and the fact that she was the only one of her siblings who had decided to try her luck, for the moment, for which in the world of entertainment they turned Paris jackson She became a celebrity from a very young age, early in her career as a model, singer and later an actress.

Despite her fame, the only daughter of Michael Jackson never imagined that opportunities would fall from the sky and in a new interview with Naomi campbell He has made it clear that he hopes and even prefers to be required to do auditions before giving him a role or a record deal because that is what they instilled in him from his childhood.

As incredible as it may seem, if they wanted something when they were little, it was not granted just because, they should earn things, and that is how Paris commented.

“Even when we were little, everything revolved around the idea of ​​earning things. If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys ‘R’ Us, we had to read five books. They had to be earned, we didn’t have the right to certain things just for the sake of it, “said Michael’s daughter.

In the same way, he continued stating that they should work to get what they wanted, verbatim he said it like this: “You had to work hard to get it and then the dynamics changed because it became an achievement,” he recalled in the podcast “No Filter” the famous model.

Paris has also praised the internationally recognized king of pop for having managed to prevent his offspring from growing up in a bubble of privilege, as all the musician’s fans would have believed.

In addition, he added that what Michael really wanted was for them to be cultured people and to have a lot of knowledge about all possible topics in life, and not only to be focused on the world of show business, as is often the case with the children of great and famous singers and artists.

“My father was very good at making sure that we were cultured people, and that we were educated, and that we didn’t just know the luxury and glamor of five-star hotels,” Paris said.

Likewise, he recounted his vast experiences of traveling around the world and in different places that he visited while Michael Jackson lived, recounting the different realities that he was able to know through universal music.

In this way, Paris assured what happened: “We also met other realities. We saw third world countries, we saw all the colors of the spectrum ”.

Similarly, she told the secret behind her beautiful name that was bestowed on her by her parents, “I was conceived in Paris, from what I’ve been told, which is part of why they called me Paris,” said the 22-year-old singer. on the show with Naomi Campbell.