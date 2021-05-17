He was a brilliant neurosurgeon … until he stopped being one. Trailer for ‘Dr. Death ‘

Peacock has released the official trailer for ‘Dr. Death ‘, miniseries based on the shocking true events surrounding a Texas surgeon who earned that nickname for mutilating more than 30 patients between 2012 and 2013.

Based on the hit American podcast Wondery, the series tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a rising star within the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic, and seemingly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a burgeoning neurosurgery practice when suddenly everything changed. Patients entered his operating room to undergo complex spinal operations and were left permanently mutilated or dead.

As the victims pile up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), set out to stop him. ‘Dr. Death ‘ explore the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

Grace Gummer, Anna Sophia Robb, Joshua Jackson and Carrie Preston round out the main cast of this series created and written by Patrick Macmanus (‘Homecoming’, ‘Happy!’). In turn, Macmanus serves as showrunner and executive producer through his Littleton Road Productions along with Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham on the part of Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy on the part of Wondery.

Maggie Kiley (‘Riverdale’), Jennifer Morrison (‘Euphoria’) and So Yong Kim (‘Loop Stories’) share the direction of the eight episodes that comprise this UCP (Universal Content Productions) production. to release this summer in the United States on a date to be specified.

As far as our country is concerned, the series will come from the hand of Starzplay, Starz’s international streaming service. And, as the company announced a few weeks ago, it will be in charge of distributing the series exclusively in Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and all of Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico.

