“He was 16 when he hit his mother, she was not a girl”

This Friday, Telecinco broadcast the first Deluxe of the week, which this time comes with a double ration and can also be seen on Saturday. The format started with a interview with Mª Teresa Campos in which she elaborated on how she had lived the story that Rocío reflects, tell the truth to stay aliveWell, she is a friend of the protagonist, although she assured that she feels as if she were “just another daughter.”

Campos said that I had not been able to see the seriesEspecially at first because of how unpleasant it was. However, he said he was up-to-date because of the excerpts they put on other shows. The communicator fondly remembered David Flores Carrasco, whom she defined as an incredibly sweet child who went out of her way for her and her daughters.

Along these lines, he said that he missed him and that his family would be delighted to meet him again. However, she was a bit harsher with Rocío Flores, insisting that She is not a girl, and she was 16 years old when he hit his mother: “People think he slapped him, but no, he kicked him a lot, until he was unconscious,” she recalled, horrified.

“If a girl lets her father eat the coconut to do what he did to her … I don’t think mother and daughter reconcileI don’t see the intention, although I think Flores did when he was in Survivors, he wanted to tell his version. ”

In addition, he threw a taunts Ana Rosa Quintana for having Rocío Flores as a collaboratorAnd he had very good words for Fidel, since he is the culprit that Rocío Jurado died in peace, knowing that she would take care of her daughter. “In addition, Fidel has been studying law and training to help Rocío,” he said.

But the most shocking thing came when, when talking about the impact of the documentary, Mª Teresa said that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, contacted her through another person to ask for Rocío Carrasco’s number and convey their support when the documentary began broadcasting.

That Pedro Sánchez called Rocío Carrasco after knowing her story, as well as Irene Montero’s public position, is what I ask of some good political representatives of a country: that they know what is being talked about in society # CamposYRocío pic. twitter.com/6cabh7fIp1 – Adolfo Rodríguez (@AdolfoRH) May 21, 2021

“That a person who has power and has gone through various positions has sensitivity and worry about something like that, says a lot about him“, he said. Later, Jorge Javier recalled Irene Montero’s intervention in Sálvame, and both agreed that, although they were actions that aroused criticism, they were important and positive on a social level.