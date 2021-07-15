He warned three days ago but he fell short

Fernando Simón with a mask. (Photo: Juan Medina / .)

Fernando Simón already warned last Monday of what was coming but it seems that his forecasts have fallen short.

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) explained in a weekly press conference that Spain had “a very important incidence” —at that time of 368— and that it was most likely that in two days that accumulated incidence would arrive to be above 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The point is that, in three days, the incidence is not that it has reached 400, it is that it has reached 500, a figure that has not been seen since last February 11. According to the data that Health has published this Thursday, 27,688 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours and 41 deaths.

The statistics, as happened a few days ago, do not include the figures for the Balearic Islands. At the moment, Catalonia —with 4,204 cases—, Madrid —with 3,090— and Andalusia —with 3,603— are the main points of contagion in the country. In addition, the incidence in young people between the ages of 20 and 29 reaches 1,581 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Simón then explained that this increase in cases in these age groups had to do with the fact that a very large percentage of those under 40 have not yet been vaccinated.

But not everything is negative, this Thursday, July 15, Spain reached 48% of the population vaccinated with the complete schedule: 22,949,155 people have received the two doses of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca or one of Janssen.

