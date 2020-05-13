After the September 2017 earthquake that shook Mexico City and its beloved state of Veracruz, Natalia Lafourcade felt an urge to help with a concert that ended up in Un canto por México, Vol. 1, her new album.

The album, which the singer-songwriter released on Friday, follows the same program of the concert she gave in November 2019 at the National Auditorium to benefit the Documentation Center of Son Jarocho, a cultural center in which the tradition of regional music from Veracruz is keeps alive. He recorded it in the studio, as he prepared the concert, with the participation of guest artists including Jorge Drexler and Carlos Rivera.

The Veracruz group Los Cojolites, Meme from Real de Café Tacva and Leonel García also participate. In Drexler’s case, Lafourcade said that from the beginning he wanted to interpret Why Suffer; García, meanwhile, chose No Longer Live to Live by Juan Gabriel.

With Rivera, with whom he cheerfully danced a zapateado in his presentation at the National Auditorium, he sang beautiful Mexicana de Lafourcade and a version of Recuérdame, which they performed together in the animated film Coco by Disney / Pixar and has become one of the most requested of your repertoire.

Dr. Shenka from the rock and ska group Panteón Rococó sings in Un derecho de Birth, a song composed by Lafourcade in 2012 to support the student movement YoSoy132 in favor of the democratization of the country and against the campaign of then candidate Enrique Peña Nieto. The Mexican band has also been characterized by its activism over the years.

“I felt that having Panteón Rococó interpreting, playing and collaborating musically in A Birthright made perfect sense. A band like them with the reach they have and the connection they have with their audience allowed us to greatly enhance the spirit of this song Lafourcade said.

Her new single, My Religion, is also on the album. Their respective newly released video was filmed in Guanajuato and San Miguel de Allende and shows scenes of crowded markets, trucks, and picturesque streets that now look far away with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a song that I specially composed for music, that I composed for love. It is a song that talks about my first encounter with the stage,” said the artist. When “I realized that I had found the reason for my existence and for my being here”.

The health contingency by COVID-19 interrupted the reconstruction of the jarocho center for an indefinite time.

“We do not know when we are going to be able to resume it, but we are not going to rest until we do it. I think we are all very committed, we are already many people involved in this adventure and we will not stop until we finish it,” said the singer-songwriter awarded with the Grammy and Latin Grammy.

Meanwhile, work doesn’t stop for Lafourcade, especially inward. The artist considers the confinement by the coronavirus as a “call from the universe for us to wake up”. He said he has spent reading books that leave spiritual messages for him.

“I realize that with whom I have to work mainly is with me, with one being well and one being in peace and quiet and connecting with these aspects that make you strengthen your character as a human being. I think that we are all the same,” said Lafourcade. , who wants a return to the streets in which people are much more aware of their surroundings and how they interact with their community.

“We have to value life and lead it in a much more respectful, much more generous way. More generous with us as human beings, more generous with our brothers, with our companions, more generous with the earth, with nature,” he said. “These are good times for introspection.”

Lafourcade’s album includes the Agustín Lara Veracruz classic and also Volverte a ver, a song in which he longs to return to the land where he is spending his quarantine surrounded by nature.

“We are very lucky because we live in the middle of the country, so we can be calm, away from the city, cooking, watching movies, playing the piano, playing the guitar a lot,” he said. “It is a delight indeed, we are fortunate to be here.”

