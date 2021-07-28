He wants more! Today’s driver gets stuffed in the middle of the program

Wants more !, Hoy’s driver gets stuffed in full program | Instagram

More than fun !, the beloved host of the Hoy Program, Paul stanley surprised to be placed filling in the middle of the air program. But it was not in the morning star of Televisa that this happened, but within his participation in the Unicable program, Members on Air, of which it is also part.

Paul Stanley, José Eduardo Derbez, El Borrego Nava and Yordi Rosado began talking with an expert about techniques to make their charms look bigger when seen from behind, but the program ended full of surprises and confessions.

José Eduardo ended up confessing to his colleagues that he has stuffed interiors; However, he has only used them once since he really found it uncomfortable, he shared that it was his own mother, Victoria Ruffo, who gave them to him.

Later, Hoy’s driver and his companions stood up in order to determine who was the most graceful in this part of his anatomy. The expert spoke to them about what they look good or bad in terms of pants to improve this situation.

Paul Stanley definitely did not hit the right type of pants, as the guest assured that they should be tighter so that that part of her body better stands out. To his colleagues he indicated that using bags at a good height is a way to better show off this part of his anatomy.

However, the actor also did not want to be left with the doubt of what he would look like if he had more, so he decided to place two spheres part of the scenery inside his pants, obviously they got bigger !.

Paul Stanley not only drew the attention of viewers with his occurrences, but also caused laughter from all those present in the Members On Air forum. Definitely for reasons like that, he is one of the darlings of the Today Program.