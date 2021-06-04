He wants more children, Ricky Martin already has frozen embryos | INSTAGRAM

The famous Puerto Rican singer claims to be an open book Ricky Martin appeared on the new cover of the People magazine where he told more details about his private and family life.

“I no longer hide anything,” he said in addition to assuring that he wants more children but that at this moment they are not pregnant.

“Right now we are dealing with my twins and part of the babies, Lucia and Ren are only nine months apart.” He assures that taking care of his four children requires too much effort even if he feels blessed with his family.

We are strong and healthy, said the father of twins Valentino and Mateo, 12, as well as their little babies Lucia and Ren.

The artist met his partner on the site and Swedish, Jwan Yosef, in 2016 and since she saw him she thought he was a very handsome man. “Since I saw him and said my God I’m going to marry him.”

A year later in the same hotel where they met, Hotel Connaught ”, the couple ended up getting engaged.

“He is the most Romantic that acquaintance ”, assures Ricky Martin about her husband. “He complains that I never sing for him, but he is an excellent dancer I even tell him Shakira”, He said between laughs jokingly.

But the issue that attracted the most attention was his family life because now he lives with his four children and he intends to have more in fact he already has embryos frozen and ready.

The famous singer dreamed of having many children who call him dad and he remembers that when he was a child, in Puerto Rico there were 34 grandchildren in total at their family gatherings.

Without a doubt, he has shown that fatherhood was one of his great wishes, today he is affectionate, although at one point he would have astonished everyone by revealing that “he would think about having ten”.

The “Puerto Rican” would reveal that “he has always thought about having a big family”, it could be 10 members, then he reconsiders and thinks that the six that make it up are fine.

For this reason it is very certain that she will have another child soon and we will be communicating it here in Show News so you do not miss it.