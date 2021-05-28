He wants Belinda’s ring! Galilea Montijo demands in Today | Instagram

The presenter, Galilea Montijo would have asked to change his wedding ring after knowing the details about the jewel he received Belinda from Christian Nodal valued at more than $ 3 million.

The famous “member of the Stars”, Galilea Montijo, I would be so astonished when in the middle of the Hoy program they began the transmission with the news of the engagement between the two music figures that has turned the internet around.

Visibly astonished, “Gali” along with his companions, “Andrea Legarreta”, “Raúl” El Negro “Araiza, and Arath de la Torre, were left speechless as the details of the luxurious ring that Belinda now carries as a symbol of commitment between the two.

Sorry, that is a ring, how much love. There if there is love, then my love you have to change this please, thank you “

Martha Galilea Montijo sent a strong message to her husband, Fernando Reina, to whom she told that she will change the ring, apparently, the driver would want to have one equal to the Spanish one since it is the living reflection of the great love that Nodal feels for singer.

It was at the beginning of one of the morning’s broadcasts while Andrea Legarreta shared the news about the controversial and luxurious ring that the “sonorense” gave to his now fiancée, Belinda, this, while “La Montijo” did not leave her face of astonishment.

Later, he intervened to comment that the regional if he had invested in the jewel that he gave to the artist emphasizing that between the couple there is love, which is why Christian Nodal would not have hesitated to give his beloved girlfriend a millionaire jewel of 60 million of pesos.

Moment in which the Televisa collaborator threw a joke on her husband, the Acapulco businessman before the cameras while pointing to his own wedding ring. The “model” who after her marriage became the mother of her only son, Fernando Reina.

In the same way, Montijo Torres, 47, also pointed out that after this, the couple lives a great risk when living in Mexico.

The ring is valued, around 60 million pesos, hopefully they do not live in Mexico, because it is cannon. Yes to the Kardashian in Paris, they tied her up. Let’s hope this doesn’t happen here, he noted.

In the midst of the comments about the note, the “Mexican presenter” stressed that the singer-songwriter’s great gesture of love had greatly surprised Belinda, however, she also pointed out certain attitudes that have occurred in the midst of the dizzying romance.

The criticism towards the famous couple of the show, Belinda and Christian Nodal have not stopped in the 9 months they have been together, something that strongly criticized the endearing host of “Vida Tv” and “Pequeños Gigantes” who asked the followers of Christian Nodal for more support for.

The fans are not like that, little by little the happiness of someone they love does not give them happiness “

Martha Galilea pointed out that some of the followers of the regional have spoken out in networks against marriage and that they even pointed out that they no longer went to their concerts, which the former television actress also condemned.

“This is Belinda’s ring”

The great piece of jewelry was carried out by the highly prestigious establishment, “Angel City Jewelers”, located in Los Angeles, California, they specialize in pampering their most select clients and have worked for great figures and celebrities.

We work with all kinds of people, athletes, rappers, stars, actresses, musicians, remarked the collaborator of the prestigious jewelry store, its designer reiterated in an interview with Ventaneando.

The piece consists of an emerald with a very particular cut, which is also surrounded by small diamonds.