He wanted to surprise his girlfriend at the gym but he was surprised with what he discovered

The pandemic has catapulted TikTok as one of the most popular Internet platforms in the world.

Although at first TikTok was used to share dance and lipsync videos, as the months have progressed, people have found new uses for it, such as sharing tips, experiences, entertainment things and also, many have taken it as a vehicle for relief.

On the subject, a few days ago A video uploaded to said platform went viral because it shows how a man found out that his girlfriend was being unfaithful to him.

The person who shared the clip said that that day, he wanted to surprise his ex-partner, so without saying anything, showed up at the gym she attended to pick it up; However, he was surprised to find and discover his partner in a highly compromising situation with another gentleman.

In the TikTok video, the woman can be seen outside the vehicle of another man, with whom she hugs and kisses without knowing that she is being observed by her partner.

Man surprises his girlfriend by being unfaithful by going to the gym for her. pic.twitter.com/jlN1FGgQD2 – The + viral (@ VideosVirales69) May 5, 2021

So far it is unknown where and when this event occurred and many users believe that the deceived posted on video as a revenge against his ex.

Some have sent messages of support to the man who was deceived while others have criticized him for having public the infidelity and exposing his ex-partner, considering that these things should be arranged and dealt with in private.

