He wanted to kill himself! Lana Rhoades makes strong confessions | Instagram

The beautiful model and actress Lana Rhoades has delighted her followers on the internet, however there are certain things that greatly affected her life, things that although thanks to what happened today it is highly recognized, at the time it was somewhat complicated.

Lana Rhodes made it known a couple of months ago that she went through a severe depression due to adult films.

The film actress of films He broke down in tears when he remembered the “psychological wounds” left on him by the industry and provoked dirty thoughts.

As you may recall, the 24-year-old worked in the industry for eight months of her life, yet during this brief time, she suffered emotionally from the “humiliating” scenes she shot before she was 20 years old.

It was during the 3 Girl 1 Kitchen podcast that she said pressure from creating extreme content led her to withdraw from the industry.

However, the short time she was in the industry undoubtedly marked her with a “life sentence.”

On the other hand, Rhodes said she hopes her experience on the “dark side” of nopor will help other women who are considering becoming stars or force those already in the industry to walk away.