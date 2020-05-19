Chronicle: He waited for the girl to come to his house only to rape her. Doing a favor for her childhood friend was expensive for a Hispanic mother. The sexual abuse was so cruel that the girl went to an emergency hospital.

They say that for love there is no age difference that is worth it, but that story is not always convenient for both of them.

Such is the case of Lety Vásquez, 37, and Byron Miranda, 22, who began a romantic relationship after meeting in the city of Charlotte (North Carolina).

Coincidentally both are from San Marcos (Guatemala) which made them connect almost immediately.

Soon after they were together, they had a child, the first for Byron and the third for Lety. Everything was going well, there was happiness at home until something happened that they should never have allowed.

A childhood friend of Lety’s begged her to do her the favor of receiving her along with her girl as she intended to come to the United States in search of the ‘American Dream’, but had nowhere else to go.

The woman felt that she should support her and she did so. Before long, her “friend” arrived, accompanied by her 14-year-old teenage daughter.

Lety didn’t even have a clue what she was getting into.

And it is that everything indicates that Byron fell in love with the newly arrived girl and began to conquer her without anyone in the house noticing.

Apparently, he finally got what he wanted, which was to sleep with the minor, and they had sex.

The day was so hard for the teenager that she even went to the hospital for excessive bleeding, that’s how everything was discovered.

After being informed that her daughter had been raped, her mother immediately denounced the aggressor.

The police went to Byron’s house to arrest him, but they did not take him alone. Lety was also arrested for something her husband said.

While being questioned, Byron stated that Lety was his mother and that she had allowed him to mess with the girl.

Seeing the age difference and because she did not speak any English, she was unable to defend herself and was detained under investigation.

The three children in the home were taken into custody of the state government because local authorities considered that they were at “high risk” when living in the home of a couple of abusers.

Days later, the victim of sexual abuse was released and her mother took her and took her to an unknown destination. The police and the prosecution never heard from them again.

Over the months, without the victim of the crime or witnesses, the authorities were unable to prosecute the defendants and closed the case.

However, these were not released because the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) had already placed a withholding on them considering them “dangerous and undesirable aliens”.

Therefore, he deported them on different dates. Lety was expelled from the country in December and Byron last February.