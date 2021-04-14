He undergoes 9 surgeries to transform his face and the result is shocking

It is likely that on some occasion it has crossed your mind make one or another “fix” on your face or in some other part of your body, since naturally no human being is perfect.

There are many people who are obsessed with their physique and with the way they look or think they look in the eyes of others, who do everything possible to undergo a procedure or cosmetic surgery in order to achieve the appearance that so much wish.

In the last days, a TikTok user named Hunter David He is already known practically all over the world after his story revealed by himself in said social network went viral, because a This young man cared little about undergoing several surgeries and spending thousands of dollars just to feel comfortable with his appearance.

Hunter is originally from Florida and in one of his posts on TikTok he revealed that until not long ago, he hated his appearance to such a degree that he was willing to do anything to change it 100%; In short, he hated her face and would do anything to get a new one.

David narrated that le very much disliked his small beard, his teeth that were too big, as well as his ears. It was then that he decided to put himself in the hands of a plastic surgeon, who performed 9 operationsIt’s so that in the end, it would look like it looks today.

@ hunterdavid18 CEO of not making you wait😌 handsome AND pain-free🤩 #tmj #osteoarthritis #jawsurgery #transformation #genioplasty #implants #condylectomy ♬ iFYOUUSETHISSOUNDFOLLOWMEEE – ￼

Although it was a complicated and painful process in every way, the boy indicated that everything he went through was worth it and now he is more than happy and satisfied with the result.

@ hunterdavid18 Ty everyone for ur nice words in my other videos🥺🥰 #jawsurgery #transformation ♬ expect the unexpected – meow

It may interest you:

He performed 9 surgeries because he could not get a job for “being ugly”

Thousands of dollars are spent on surgeries to look like Penelope Cruz