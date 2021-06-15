He trained for Wimbledon … on a soccer field!

Go from almost beating the champion, Novak Djokovic, in the eighths of Roland Garros, to train on a soccer field, is an unusual sequence and one that can make noise in the fans of world tennis.

However, It is the way Italian Lorenzo Musetti managed not to lose his form and gain confidence with the surface similar to that of Wimbledon. But why can’t the tennis player attend the previous grass tournaments? Sight.

Musetti was eliminated in the round of 16 at Roland Garros against Djokovic (. photo)

The 19-year-old culminated with his outstanding participation in the Grand slam Parisian and immediately returned to Italy, nonstop. Is that, in the middle of the ATP circuit, the young man left the racket for a while to attend to his obligations as a student.

“In two weeks I will have to pass all my exams. Now it is time to focus on my studies, so I will not be able to participate in various tournaments”, he explained to La Nazione. “My next appointment will be the Wimbledon tournament,” he closed.

For this reason, who climbed 15 positions in the last update of the ATP Rankings (now 61 °), will be absent from the official preparatory events for the GS London, such as the Halle ATP or Majorca, which are played on grass.

But this was not an excuse for the Italian or for his coaching staff, who readapted the soccer field of the Ligurian club Ricco Le Rondini into a tennis one so that the Carrara one can assimilate with the surface.

This is how Musetti trained

Musetti, who days ago received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19He managed to fulfill both his studies and his profession, which he did not neglect despite its unfavorable conditions. Wimbledon will be played from June 28 to July 11 in Great Britain and will have the possibility of, in the finals, host the maximum capacity of spectators in its stadium.

