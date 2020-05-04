April 14, 2012. A date that will remain forever in the memory of all Racing. That day, the Academy lost 4-1 in the classic to Independiente in the Libertadores de América, but the worst happened in the locker room.

Once the defeat against the Red was consummated, Sebastián Saja rebuked Teófilo Gutiérrez in the locker room and a strong fight broke out. The Colombian, who scored a goal that day but then was sent off for insulting the referee, he pulled out a gun in front of his teammates and shocked everyone. One of those present was Patricio Toranzo, who recounted strong details of the situation.

“The best striker I played with was Teo, he was handsome and had barbaric quality. When we were at Racing and the revolver happened I was there. They had told him not to kick and we were winning 1-0 against Independiente and we They lost 4-1. In the locker room, Saja who was brave grabs him and invites him to fight, there are a couple of pineapples and in a moment the Colombian goes to the backpack, I follow him and he takes out a revolver“explained El Pato, in dialogue with TyC Sports.

And in the same vein, the former Hurricane and River added: “I don’t know if it was a toy or really but I was blank because he put it on my forehead and told me to move“

The truth is that, until today, that fight continues to speak in Mundo Racing. Without going any further, Teo himself told a few days ago what was said to Saja when they met again in a match between Guaraní and Junior: “I approached him, he looked at me and we crossed paths. I apologized for everything that happened and he said ‘calm down, you know I appreciate you very much’. It is a subject that remains there beyond what they want to invent. We are two human beings. I didn’t want to talk about it out of respect for Racing and my teammates, “he closed.

