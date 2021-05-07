He took off Floyd Mayweather’s cap and armed himself

Floyd Mayweather, 44-year-old former boxer, was involved in a scandal this Thursday during the preparation of the exhibition fight that will take place on June 6 against the youtuber, Logan Paul, where he ended up hitting Jake, his brother.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul’s meeting got out of hand 😱😱 The ‘Money’ came to blows with Jake Paul, brother of his next rival, after attending the media at Hard Rock Stadium.pic.twitter.com/RfGhI06ebt – LINDSAY CASINELLI (@LINDSAYDEPORTES) May 7, 2021

The conflict began after Jake snatched the boxer’s cap while preparing for the fight at Hard Rock Stadium. Floyd reacted instantly with insults and blows where he chased the brothers around the study ending up to the security personnel involved, between journalists and photographers. Previously, a cross between the two had already occurred because the youtuber had made fun of the fighter for a case of domestic violence in 2011.

Mayweather being grabbed for his safety so that he does not continue with the blows. (AFP)

Previously, Logan had made some statements that Mayweather apparently did not like and could have influenced his reaction: “After this fight I don’t want anyone to tell me that something is impossible. I’m representing the guy who was discarded, the guy who believed in himself so much that his relentless belief in himself drove him to success. That’s me. I don’t just think I can beat it. I know I can beat it. “

Logan Paul, giving statement. (AP Photo / Marta Lavandier)

Likewise, after what happened, Jake continued with the scandal on his social networks, there he showed through a video, one of his black eyes as a result of a blow, which he had to clarify: “Honestly, I’ve had three easy fights as a pro, so I’ve been looking forward to some real action. One of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards hit me in the eye. “

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul arguing. (AFP)

But not satisfied with that, he continued with controversial phrases perhaps to continue provoking the boxer: “I stole his hat because he steals money from people with boring fights,” he wrote on his Twitter account and later tattooed that phrase on his right leg. He also added: “In the street it is already said that Floyd is sending thugs after me to try to kill or hurt me. If I die, I died for the hat ”.

Mayweather and the Paul brothers in the middle of the fight being separated by the security personality. (AFP)

The event next June 6 It will be Floyd’s return after his exhibition fight against Conor McGregor, the mixed martial arts star, where he managed to beat him by technical knockout in Las Vegas. For his part, Logan iHe entered the boxing world in a match against another British youtuber KSI, in 2018, which reportedly raised 1.3 million PPV purchases worldwide.

The fight between Mayweather and Paul is dated.

