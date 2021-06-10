He took it seriously! Yao Cabrera is already looking for a coach for the fight against Chino Maidana

The fight between Yao Cabrera and the Chinese Maidana it mobilizes the users of the networks, and why not, also the fans of boxing. It is that the fashion of challenges between glove professionals and influencers stomps and the 24-year-old youtuber was encouraged to be the protagonist, nothing more and nothing less, than before a former double world champion. And he prepares to measure up!

What happened between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul last weekend motivated Cabrera, also an internet talent, to challenge one of the legends of Argentine boxing: Marcos Maidana. The same one who strongly criticized Money’s performance for ‘making a circus with boxing’, but who hours later accepted the challenge of the influencer with the intention of humiliating him and leaving the country.

“If I lose, I’m leaving Argentina”said the content creator of practical jokes and viral scandals. Shortly after, the experienced athlete responded with spice, gave the yes and chicaneó to his future rival: “I do not fight with amateurs or with balls …, but I am going to fight you so that you leave the country.”

Maidana joked and accepted the challenge

COACH WANTED

Chino Maidana’s answer gave Yao Cabrera to understand that there will be a fight, so he started immediately with the set-up, training, in principle, in a particular way. But he is aware that he will need another type of preparation, so he is in the public search for a specialized professional. “I’m looking for a boxer, a professional trainer to really train me, because I’m going to fight Chino Maidana … If you know someone, write to him and tell me”, posted on his Instagram story.

WHEN WOULD THE EVENING BE?

.According to Cabrera told TN Deportivo, the duel would take place in December at Luna Park: “It will have social purposes and everything generated will be donated. ” An alliance would be generated with Santi Maratea, a popular leader in that area and who was involved in the viral round trip.

MORE DETAILS

“It remains to define which channel is going to broadcast in Argentina and there are already two interested parties. For the exterior it will be by streaming”, he added. And they would not be the only ones in the attraction: “We plan that Mole Moli will fight against Patón Basile and La Tigresa Acuña against La Chabona (influencer). Ours would be the star fight, “he detailed.

