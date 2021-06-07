He took homeopathy and ended up hospitalized for poisoning

If we stick to the concept of homeopathy, an overdose of it should not exist. At most, we might think that it causes a hyperglycemia, given its sugar content. Although it would be necessary to take a lot of those homeopathic pellets to get to that point. In the case of preparations containing alcohol among its ingredients, they could harm someone with liver problems. But, beyond that, the only consequence of taking too much homeopathy would be to be very well hydrated.

However, the case of a German man who came to the emergency room with poisoning caused by homeopathy. And actually, he hadn’t even taken too much. It had been a laboratory failure whereby the active principle yes it was present. Very present.

A little reminder

The homeopathy it is based on that the similar cures the similar. Therefore, to cure a pathology, substances that cause similar symptoms.

To avoid poisoning, the active ingredients are diluted so much that at the end there is only water

Many of them are toxic substances, whose poisonings could generate a symptomatology similar to that of the disease in question. Others are somewhat more metaphorical. This is for example the case of the preparation based on Berlin Wall, to cure oppression resulting from anxiety. You have to use imagination, because they are totally different oppressions, but the good part is that it is so diluted that there are remains of the Berlin Wall for everyone.

And that is the second part of the theories on which homeopathy is based. The similar cures the similar, yes, but at what cost? Aware that many of the substances they use can be fatal, manufacturers dilute them so much that in the end there is only water. But, and here is the last blow, the water is supposed to have memory, so it maintains the healing properties of what was once there, before being lost between dilutions.

The bottom line, homeopathic theories aside, is plain and simple water, to which sugar is also usually added.

Therefore, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to talk about overdose. In fact, to demonstrate the ineffectiveness of this pseudo therapy, many scientific popularizers resort to what are known as homeopathic suicides. These consist of taking a whole box of homeopathy-based sleeping pills. Logically, with a conventional treatment, this would end up being fatal. But with homeopathic pills the result does not differ from what would be obtained by taking a bag of jelly beans.

How can a homeopathy overdose occur?

The man whose case was just described in Clinical Toxicology came to the emergency room with confusion, anxiety, slurred speech, and loss of muscle control.

He did not have any pathology nor was he receiving any conventional treatment. He only admitted that he was taking homeopathic pills based on Atropa belladonna. This is a toxic plant, widely used in homeopathy to treat fevers and inflammatory processes. There is no problem with its toxicity, because it is taken very diluted, as always. Specifically, in this case the study authors cite that he had a dilution D4. This indicates that there is one ml of belladonna extract in every 10,000 ml of product. Or, in other words, in every 10 liters. This converts the result that goes into the capsules in water. No more.

Fortunately, the patient was cured

However, the toxic tests performed on this man from 53 years revealed that he had taken a concentration 600 times higher than expected.

The reason turned out to be a error in dilutions during the manufacturing process. Being such a poisonous substance, the moment its effects appear it becomes a danger. And the worst thing is that it is not the first time that these types of manufacturing errors have been reported.

Fortunately, the poisoning was not fatal and this man was able to recover. However, it may help you realize that even what promises to be safe can be dangerous. Of course, in conventional medicine you can also make mistakes or unexpected side effects. But at least we know that we run those minimal risks in exchange for effective, evidence-based results. With homeopathy, there is nothing in return. Why take the risk?

