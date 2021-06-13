He took his parents to an inhospitable place and there he shot them to death to keep their money

A horror story outrageous to Mexico. A 26-year-old would have murdered his parents to keep their money and live in luxury.

After a five-hour hearing, Alexis Ismael, the young man who allegedly murdered his parents was held in preventive custody while his defense srequested the extension of the term to resolve its legal situation.

Through a videoconference, the hearing with the detainee was held, after an arrest warrant for parricide was executed, where the judge authorized the Prosecutor’s Office to formulate the formal complaint.

However, due to the defense’s request to extend the term of the resolution to binding, a new hearing was set for June 16.

Alexis Ismael was apprehended by ministerial agents for allegedly murdering his parents, identified as Ismael Castillo Mendoza and Josefina Montiel Sánchez, who disappeared in January 2019 after leaving a notary, in the Colonia Del Valle, in San Pedro, Nuevo León, Mexico.

Supposedly the young He tricked them to Montemorelos, where he shot them to death and then left their bodies in the Tanguma community, in that municipality.

On Saturday, when he was presented before Judge María del Rosario Alanís Guerrero, she asked to be excused from the process by ensuring that his conduct would not be objective because he had a neighborhood relationship with the victims.

Ismael and Josefina were killed by a bullet in the head …

One of the first signs that made the investigators suspicious was that Alexis Ismael was unperturbed or worried the day he reported the disappearance of his parents.

Hours later, the hearing was resumed with a new judge, before whom Alexis’s defense requested access to a means of communication, but the request was denied.

The Prosecutor’s Office presented the evidence to incriminate the alleged parricide and finally the judge decided to impose preventive detention as a precautionary measure until the process was resumed.