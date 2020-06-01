Maiara and Fernando Zor had a live this Sunday (31) to reassure fans. In the chat the couple explained the reason for the fight that culminated with unfollow on social media, but it did not last more than a day. “She had a few cachaças with Marília Mendonça and Maraisa and fought with me,” said the sertanejo. And detailed: ‘She sent’ I love you ‘to me and I sent a heart. It was enough for the war to start ‘

Maiara and Fernando Zor got back on track after an unfollow exchange this weekend. And this Sunday (31) the couple had a relaxed live to reassure fans that the courtship is still going strong and explain the reason for the fight. “She had some cachaças with Marília Mendonça and Maraisa and fought with me. I will post Maiara brava in my Stories”, said the partner from Sorocaba. “Don’t do that!”, Asked the countryman. And he assumed: “I really fought, I deleted the posts, but I’m back. It was just a fight”. Fernando then detailed the fight with his girlfriend: “She sent me ‘I love you’ and I sent a heart. It was enough for the war to start”.

Fernando on Maiara: ‘I have to be careful not to be beaten’

Fernando, then, tried to simplify the situation to avoid future fights in the relationship that, between comings and goings, has been going on for 1 year: “Let’s make it agreed in front of everyone that when I leave a heart it’s because I’m saying that I love you “. But Maiara rejected the proposal. “Fernando, everyone says you don’t even comment on my photos on Instagram! You are insensitive”, he shot. And then it was defined: “Guys, I am very sensitive, impulsive, very heartfelt, I am authentic, I am like this. But when I fight, I am also the dog”. And Fernando agreed: “It’s not easy, people. I have to be careful not to be beaten”.

Maiara and Fernando’s Live had 15 thousand hits

The public conversation between Maiara and Fernando on Instagram had 15 thousand hits and made the countryman have fun. “Fight on national network”, he joked. And he assumed that the social isolation caused by the quarantine ended up favoring the disagreement. “I want to know which couple has not yet fought in this quarantine,” he asked. And she explained that, now, her boyfriend is going to spend time in São Paulo while she continues in Goiânia with her sister. “I’m sure he is sick of my face because he makes it very clear. He now went to SP and I’m sure he won’t be back anytime soon,” he teased.

‘Fight is good to spice up’, provokes Maiara

In the middle of the live, Fernando took off his shirt to provoke his girlfriend, who guaranteed: “But [uma briga] there’s nothing better to spice it up. Too bad we are far now, but nothing that a Facetime does not help “.” A Facetime is good huh “, he agreed. And revealed that he is always calm after the couple’s fights.” I am the most peaceful guy in the world. Too much. So much so that when she fights with me I keep calm waiting for her to come back. I just wait for the apology “, he was amused.

