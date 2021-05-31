“He told me that he heard voices telling him that he had to kill the children”

The father of the children murdered in Godella in March 2019 denied this Monday in the first session of the trial for these events having had no responsibility for the crime, neither from the material point of view nor as an inducer, as the prosecutor maintains. In fact, he explained that “a few days before” what happened, he took María to the psychiatrist, along with his maternal grandmother, because he saw her “delirious a lot.” The two face a murder conviction, while their defenses call for free acquittal.

The six most stark phrases

“She told me that she heard voices that told her that she had to kill the children, that’s why I took her to the psychiatrist”

“I woke up when it was not yet daylight, because Maria was climbing on me forcing me to have sex. She was naked and cold, with wet hair, it was not pleasant”

“She told me to be calm, that they were in a safe place. She took me through various paths. We were running, I in pajamas and she naked”

“There was a moment when he told me that nothing was wrong, that he had killed them, but that he could make them reborn, that we had to make love before the sun rose”

“Then she told me that the children were in a cistern and, when I leaned out, she tried to throw me inside. I dodged it, but then she jumped and I had to take her out”