“He told him he was going to hunt lions”

Like every Monday, and after the interview with the guests of the day (Paco Tous, Pepón Nieto and Carlos Santos, who presented the new season of Los Hombres de Paco at El hormiguero), Pablo Motos gave way to the comic gathering with El Monaguillo, Marron and Luis Piedrahita.

Between the four of them they remembered some of the most memorable phrases or words of their families, but when it was the presenter’s turn, he pointed out that he had an anecdote, to the surprise of El Monaguillo: “Man, you have one!” exclaimed the collaborator.

“I can tell it because it is strong, but my father has already passed away and that is why I can narrate it. With him I could not live,” said Motos, who proceeded to recall the anecdote: “I come from a very humble family and my father worked in a quarry breaking stone.”

“He met my mother and did not want to lose her as a girlfriend. They told him that it was good to be tough from time to time, that it was not all easy. That was the interesting one, “commented the presenter.

And told that “My mother told him that they would meet the next day, but my father replied that he couldn’t because he had to go hunting lions in the pines of Florillo”, causing the laughter of his collaborators and the public.

“It came very high,” replied The Altar Boy. laughing, while the Valencian concluded the anecdote by highlighting that “this haunted him his whole life.”