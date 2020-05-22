The Last Dance continues on everyone’s lips. The documentary that deals with Michael Jordan’s career in the Chicago Bulls has generated many reactions, some of them critical of the temperament of the best player of all time.

There are many voices that in the days after the broadcast of The Last Dance have spoken about Jordan’s mistreatment of his colleagues and rivals, even resorting to violence to demand the highest level of the Chicago Bulls staff. A rival who suffered this character from Michael Jordan was Charles Barkley, who shared for many years a great friendship relationship with him, but who today do not even speak.

It all happened in the 1993 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls in Jordan and the Phoenix Suns in Barkley, that the Bulls won. During that time, the two were great friends, even going to play golf together in the middle of the series. The day before Game 4, with the Bulls 2-1 ahead on the aggregate scoreboard in the final, They went off to ball together and Jordan bought her a $ 20,000 diamond earring..

“What is $ 20,000 for me?”

Then came the great betrayal. Former coach Johnny Bach asked Michael Jordan why he had bought him the diamond earring, to which the Chicago Bulls player replied, “The rest of the series won’t get in my way, what is $ 20,000 for me? Charles thinks we are great friends, but I hate that fucking fat man »he confessed.

After that, Michael Jordan scored 55 points in Game 4 under the watchful eye of a stunned Charles Barkley. Despite these statements, both continued to maintain a friendly relationship until 2012, when Jordan was forever angered by a few words from Charles Barkley criticizing how the former Chicago Bulls player led the Charlotte Bobcats.

After that, Jordan has never spoken to him again, something that seems incredible to Charles Barkley: «He was like a brother to me, at least 20 years old. I feel sad. I wish you nothing but the best, but there is nothing you can do about it. Got my number, you can call me. It’s been a long time, so I guess it won’t »Barkley said. One more story of Michael Jordan’s incredible career.