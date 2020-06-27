In the last hours, the news was confirmed that there were eleven positive cases of coronavirus in the nursing home from Buenos Aires where Carlos Bilardo is staying.

Until now, the former coach of the Argentina National Team had no symptoms and is under observation with a medical follow-up to assess the evolution of his state of health.

The truth is that this Saturday the official results will be known to determine whether or not he contracted coronaviruses like the other inhabitants of the nursing home, but the family knows that it may be an asymptomatic positive case.

Notably Bilardo is 82 years old and his health is causing concern. For this reason, it will be isolated and will follow all the instructions of the authorities. This Saturday the owner of the nursing home could speak.