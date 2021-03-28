he tears his chest trying to lift 220 kilos

The limits of bodybuilding are again in question after the shocking injury who has suffered Ryan crowley and that at 23 years old he has put his career in jeopardy. Accustomed to taking his body to the extreme, he tried a new challenge whose result has been disastrous.

Crowley tried to lift 220 kilos in a bench press exercise that her head thought she could get it, but that her body made it clear that she couldn’t. In the video that he has shared on his social networks, not suitable for the squeamish, it is clearly seen how his pectoral does not hold and practically bursts.

The bodybuilder himself explained that he had to undergo surgery after “the pectoral tendon is completely torn from the bone“.” I spent 5 days in the hospital in total, with a lump in my chest that touched my chin“, he explained. He also tells of his difficulties in undergoing an MRI since”it did not fit in the machine“.

The day after the accident, he was subjected to a 4 hour surgery and you couldn’t feel your arms or legs for two days, in which he was also vomiting. “It wasn’t until the fifth day that I was able to start walking and I was discharged,” he explained.