he takes off his mother’s Guzmán and puts on his father’s Moctezuma – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

After the controversy generated by the accusations of abuse by Frida Sofía against her grandfather, the singer Enrique Guzmán, the young woman decided to change her last name on social networks and use that of her father, the businessman Pablo Moctezuma.

The 29-year-old model and singer updated this day the information on her Instagram profile where she deleted her mother’s last name, Alejandra Guzmán.

“Obviously my dad wanted to take care of me, or custody or whatever, but well, my mom put the batteries in before I made a move. They went, they registered me under those surnames (Guzmán Pinal), and basically they took away my true identity, ”said Frida Sofía for the First Hand program.

Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter did not clarify whether she has already started with the legal procedures to change her surnames or only modified her personal information on social networks as a message to her family.

On April 7, Frida Sofía, daughter of singer Alejandra Guzmán, revealed that she was the victim of abuse by her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán.

Frida said she was afraid of her grandfather whom she described as an “abusive” and “disgusting” man.

“He was a very abusive man, a very disgusting man, he scared me. He did ugly things to me ”.

The young woman’s statements uncovered a sewer that has put one of the most important families in Mexico in the eye of the hurricane.

