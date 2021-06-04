He survived even though an alligator bit his head

Surely When you think of a person being attacked by an alligator, the first thing that comes to mind is the worst of tragedies; However, the story that we will tell you next will leave you more than surprised.

A Florida man named Jeffrey Heim has practically been reborn after surviving an alligator attack, which bit his head. leaving him a deep wound.

Jeffrey was a couple of days ago diving in the Myakka River; He had barely entered the water when he had to come out for air and that was when he felt something very strong and heavy hit him.

Looking straight ahead, he realized there was a ferocious alligator watching him from about 4 feet away.

Faced with the situation, Heim began to move very slowly to avoid attracting the lizard’s attention. That is how he was able to reach the shore without the animal attacking him again and he quickly called 911 for help.

In a short time, the emergency services arrived at the scene and realized that the alligator had bitten the head of this young man, so they immediately transferred him to a hospital. There the doctors discovered that He had a minor skull fracture and also required 35 stitches.

Heim indicated that he was diving because he was looking for shark teeth as it is one of his great hobbies; He also indicated that it was he who made the mistake by invading the crocodile’s space and that it was most likely a female and that he acted like this because he could have been taking care of her eggs, since they are in mating season.

In the same way, he declared that he felt very lucky not to have been left unconscious after the blow or the bite, as this could have been fatal.

