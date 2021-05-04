He surpassed Luis Miguel! Aracely Arámbula remembers how she did it | Instagram

“If I went out, why not you?” actress Aracely Arámbula decided to become the voice that would inspire several women by remembering how she overcame her past relationship with Luis Miguel.

The former partner of the so-called “Sol de México”, Aracely Arambula, caused a stir after she recently spoke out to all those women who like her have gone through a strong love disappointment.

“The Chule“She has empathized with the volcano of emotions that can invade many women when they go through this situation in which they often feel alone and unable to overcome.

Up, beautiful, let’s go ahead that it is possible, that, if I came from a person that everyone wanted, why not you?

Although at no time did “the Chihuahuan” mention the name of the interpreter of “You know a thing”, those who will listen to her did not hesitate for a moment to know that it was Luis Miguel when they mentioned that he was “a person everyone wanted.”

Without a doubt, the gesture of the “TV actress“In addition, the mother of two children, the product of her past relationship with” Luismi “, would reach the hearts of many for her surprising words of encouragement in order to offer encouragement to all women who suffer from love.

Even the recent collaborator of “Master Chef Latino” would confess that she also has many people who also give her a lot of encouragement and for whom, apparently, she has become a clear example as her niece who is now inspired by her to deal with these kinds of situations.

As my niece says, if you got out of mmm (Luis Miguel) why am I not going to get out of the cockroach?

It should be reiterated that the protagonist of series-novels such as “La Doña” and “La Patrona” still has a legal battle with “Luismi” for the maintenance of the two children they both procreated during their relationship. Despite everything, the interpreter has left forward, although for the moment he has taken his personal life to a more private setting.

So far, Aracely Arámbula Jaquez, one of the established figures of the show, has not disclosed any other formal relationship after his past experience with the “divo de México”.

Although she has been involved in rumors that have related her to actors such as Fernando Colunga, Sebastián Rulli, David Zepeda, with whom she has even forged a friendship after frequent collaborations that has led them to star in stories such as “Juegos del Destino” and “La Doña 2 “in the latter where she gives life to the famous Altagracia Sandoval Ramos.

However, the singer today would not be left with a couple of stuck feelings and it was last year when she released the launch of the song “Bad news”, which, immediately referred to the singer, noting that it was a hint for the famous .

It was after a last visit to the program “Venga la Alegría” in 2020, where Arámbula confessed that the host Sergio Sepúlveda “stole his heart” in the middle of the end of the year special organized in the Tv Azteca production company.

I present to you my new beau, announced Aracely Arámbula in front of the cameras of the Ajusco television station, revealed in a video that he shared on his social networks.

In this recording, Aracely, 45, mentions:

Sergito. There is my boyfriend where he goes. My boyfriend with all due respect to his wife. Look girls, I present to you my new beau. How are you? What a pleasure to be with you and celebrate the following year ”.

As for the lyrics of the song, after its performance, Aracely left everyone speechless by showing that she also has a great voice, so says one of the first fragments of her most recent song.

I have bad news

It wasn’t so bad without you

I didn’t miss you nor did you hurt me

Nor do you care if you thought you were unforgettable

You see that it is not like that