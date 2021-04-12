He suffocated her with a canine collar, sexually abused her, and stabbed her several times

A popular jury made up of five men and four women will judge the accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a 13-year-old girl in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) in June 2018, for whom the Prosecutor’s Office requests a reviewable permanent prison.

As detailed by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), the popular jury will be integrated, as full members, by five men and four women, while the two alternates will be men.

The Prosecutor’s Office asks for the accused 10 years in jail for sexual assault and reviewable permanent prison for the murder of the minor in a context of crime against sexual freedom, as well as compensation of 450,000 euros in total for the victim’s family members.

The girl’s body was found half naked under a mattress at the defendant’s home – who lived in the same building as the minor’s grandparents – three hours after his disappearance, when the victim’s uncles broke into the man’s house after noticing strange behavior .

The accused, a 45-year-old man with a history of domestic violence In her divorce proceedings, she had recently moved to live with her parents, who were not at home when the events occurred.

The youngest was with her grandparents, that they had come to pick her up at school, and she left their house, located in the same block in Vilanova where the detainee resided, around 7:00 p.m. because her father was waiting for her in front of the portal.

When the girl was walking down the stairs alone, the accused allegedly brought her into his home and suffocated her with a canine collar, in addition to sexually abusing her and also assaulting her several stabs with a kitchen knife, as detailed by the Prosecutor’s Office in its indictment.

In his first statement before the investigating judge, the detainee said in his defense that he did not remember committing the crime, alleging that at the time of the events he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

This Monday the witnesses of the case will begin to testify, while the interrogation of the accused has been set for next April 20.