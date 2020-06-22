If at the beginning of the quarantine the rates of robbery and violence had dropped to historical levels, the last few days showed that this trend began to reverse. The string of criminal acts is increasing throughout the province of Buenos Aires and the cases are replicated every day.

Last night, the case of the former judge from La Plata Osvaldo Ricardo Larroza, 64, alerted authorities. ANDhe former judicial official was the victim of a brutal robbery episode. Four armed criminals caught him at the door of his La Plata home, where they beat him, robbed him of cash, and escaped in his truck. The former magistrate had to receive medical attention.

The event occurred last night, around 8:00 p.m., at Larrosa’s home, former head of the Civil and Commercial Court of first instance number 20 de La Plata, located at streets 476 and 21, in the town of La Plata City Bell.

Police sources informed . that four criminals surprised him when he entered his home, where his wife was, and beat him ferociously to steal his valuables.

So, thieves They seized an unspecified amount of money, the house keys, a remote access control to the property and escaped in the victim’s van.

As indicated, the former magistrate he suffered serious injuries produced with the butt of a revolver, so he had to be assisted immediately and he was transferred to the San Roque de Gonnet Hospital, where he received the corresponding cures.

Meanwhile, officers from the 10th City Bell police station and the Departmental Investigations Directorate (DDI) La Plata mounted an operation to find the assailants, while they analyzed the images of the security cameras in search of clues.

The robbery is investigated by UFI 17 personnel from the La Plata Judicial Department.

On the other hand, also in La Plata, A young man died this afternoon after being bitten by two dogs, one of them a Pit Bull breed, when he entered a property for robbery on the outskirts of the city.Police sources reported.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the afternoon when personnel from the eighth police station were alerted by the 911 emergency service about the attack by two dogs on a person who would have entered a house located on 85th and 27th streets, in the capital of Buenos Aires. , without noticing the presence of the animals that were in the patio.

Police spokesmen reported that when they arrived at the scene, they observed a person in the courtyard who was assisting a young man who had injuries to different parts of the body caused by the attack by the dogs –one of them of pitbull breed-, so they proceeded to enter the house. Already inside the property, they controlled the attack and minutes later the Emergency Medical Attention Service (SAME) was present, who assisted the young man, identified by the Police as Dylan Escudero, 19 years old.

The victim had multiple injuries to his legs, arm and neck, so they decided to transfer him to the San Martín de La Plata hospital, where he finally died. It intervenes in the event labeled as « Robbery in the degree of attempt » and « Investigation of causes of death » personnel of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 17 of the La Plata Judicial Department.

Another example: last night, a gang of at least five criminals at gunpoint and dressed as policemen entered a country located in the Hudson, Berazategui party, where they tried to rob a businessman who managed to hide in an armored room in his house. Once the robbery was frustrated, in the flight they stole $ 40,000 pesos from a seller who had gone to deliver an order on the same premises. As specified by judicial sources to this medium, the event occurred last night, at 20.10, in the private neighborhood « Greenville », in the southern suburbs.