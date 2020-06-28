Fani Carbajo has become the indisputable protagonist of the delivery of ‘Saturday deluxe’ broadcast on June 26 on Telecinco. The space led by Jorge Javier Vázquez had his aunts Raquel and Maite, who went to the format to submit to the polygraph and thus demonstrate whether or not their niece was a prostitute. But the thing did not stop there and is that both decided to reveal rough details of their lives before rising to fame. We could hardly hope that one of them was about to be killed by Fani’s mother.

Maite, completely collapsed in ‘Saturday deluxe’

Maite was in charge of revealing what was possibly the hardest episode of her life. and he did it to justify the reason why he decided to distance himself from Fani Carbajo’s mother, who was found dead in strange circumstances just a year ago. « I had to stay away from her because she almost killed me », started counting, to later reveal that « he stuck a heel in my throat« To demonstrate this story, which left all the collaborators shocked, it did not hesitate to approach them so that they could see the mark of said aggression, which undoubtedly could have ended their life forever and from which fortunately they escaped unharmed.

« Yes, it has the brand », confirmed Jorge Javier Vázquez, thus validating Maite’s version, who could not help but burst into tears remembering how bad it had been in his day. She also explained that at the time of said discussion Fani’s mother had no problems with drugs, as if it happened later, so that the aggressiveness he showed was not the result of the effects of narcotic drugs as many might have thought. What is clear is that this shows the bad harmony that existed in their day between the two and is now beginning to reveal itself on the Telecinco sets.

Was Maite a prostitute?

One of the ‘polyDeluxe’ issues that Fani’s aunts underwent that worried Maite the most was whether Conchita’s machine would reveal that she had practiced prostitution. As well, According to the polygraphist, this was not ‘pretty woman’, something that she did not hesitate to explain. According to Maite, she did receive cash and gifts like a car for having sex with a man, but the point is that she fell in love with that person, so that at no time did she consider him prostitution. « I loved my lover, » Carbajo’s aunt confessed with tears., while some collaborators affirmed that what he had done was prostitution.